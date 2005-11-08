Libertarian Jackass

Toll Brothers Change Sales Forecast
Is this the start of the bust? Were we right or were we right, huh?
"Life is short, but truth works far and lives long; let us speak truth." -- Schopenhauer
» "WE USED TO USE UMBRELLAS TO FIGHT THE BAD WEATHER...
» AGAINST PHIL JACKSON? He favors the NBA dresscode...
» RISING PRICES + HIGHER INTEREST RATES = middle-cla...
» So Sick Of Love Songs
» PRODUCT ENDORSEMENT Oil of Olay Moisturinse. Just...
» MEMO TO THE MAYOR OF VEGAS: your city is already ...
» America'S Finest?
» JIMMY CARTER: "I have a commitment to worshi...
» MARCUS AURELIUS: "You should live your life as if ...
» Trash Vegas: Oceanfront Property?
<< Home