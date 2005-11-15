Libertarian Jackass

"I KNOW WHAT GIRLS WANT, I KNOW WHAT THEY LIKE, they want to stay up and party all night." Quote of the week from a beautiful lady: "You guys were buying bottles of champagne and sharing it with everyone in the restaurant like it was a public good. I just had to
find out who you are..."
A public good! I didn't bother explaining to her that such things (public goods) don't exist. She has plenty to think about already just being gorgeous.
Like I always say, "Life is too short to drink cheap champagne."
Shout out to P on this, since he was the one with the champagne tab.
