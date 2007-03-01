Libertarian Jackass

Thursday, March 01, 2007

Bush tours Latin America to isolate Chavez...

The US President will visit Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico in March.

US President George W. Bush will tour Latin America in March, in an attempt to curb the influence of his Socialist Venezuelan counterpart, Hugo Chavez, and to neutralize recent Iranian efforts to improve ties in the region. Bush’s visit crowns months of a US diplomatic offensive aiming to isolate the ongoing Socialist Revolution in Caracas by developing ties with South America’s giant, Brazil.

Bush is expected to visit Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia to show agreement following years of divergences in Washington’s southern flank. According to analysts, t he ultimate goal is to stop Chavez' plans to turn the Common Market of the South into a Latin American body where political anti-US stances prevail over plain economic integration.
