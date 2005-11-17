Libertarian Jackass

"Life is short, but truth works far and lives long; let us speak truth." -- Schopenhauer

Thursday, November 17, 2005

JUST WAR THEORY

Doesn't just war theory completely fall apart if you don't belive in the legitimacy of government? I was thinking about this while reading a David Gordon book review here. Show me a legitimate government and then we can talk about just war.

By the way, David Gordon is an absolute treasure. I can't tell you how much I enjoy reading his reviews and following his citations into other works. I wish he'd put together an entire list of books to read (with his reviews attached, of course) -- like an Educated Mind book or something -- and I think I'd bet set for a lifetime of self-education.

Libertarian Jackass @ 9:25 PM Permalink

