Libertarian Jackass

IRAQ AND CONSERVATIVE IDIOTS
Call me crazy but I thought the US military went to Iraq to get rid the country of WMDs? Now we are told this:
Our goal in Iraq is a simple one. We want to help the country stand on its feet, provide for its own security and give its citizens a chance to vote for the government of their own choosing (something the Iraqi people have been doing with diligence and enthusiasm, I might add). When these goals are achieved, we want to fulfill one more. We want to withdraw.A simple one! As far as I'm concerned the post just gets worse form there.
