Libertarian Jackass

Our goal in Iraq is a simple one. We want to help the country stand on its feet, provide for its own security and give its citizens a chance to vote for the government of their own choosing (something the Iraqi people have been doing with diligence and enthusiasm, I might add). When these goals are achieved, we want to fulfill one more. We want to withdraw.

Call me crazy but I thought the US military went to Iraq to get rid the country of WMDs? Now we are told this A simple one! As far as I'm concerned the post just gets worse form there.