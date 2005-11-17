Libertarian Jackass

"Life is short, but truth works far and lives long; let us speak truth." -- Schopenhauer

Thursday, November 17, 2005

IRAQ AND CONSERVATIVE IDIOTS

Call me crazy but I thought the US military went to Iraq to get rid the country of WMDs? Now we are told this:
Our goal in Iraq is a simple one. We want to help the country stand on its feet, provide for its own security and give its citizens a chance to vote for the government of their own choosing (something the Iraqi people have been doing with diligence and enthusiasm, I might add). When these goals are achieved, we want to fulfill one more. We want to withdraw.
A simple one! As far as I'm concerned the post just gets worse form there.

Libertarian Jackass @ 9:17 PM Permalink

Previous Stories

» POLITICS AND DATING
» ON SOLDIERS
» PATRIOTISM is not a virtue. Nor is it sufficient ...
» SALES OF NEW HOMES PLUMMET
» Property, Not Prices
» MARCUS AURELIUS
» TOLSTOY: "The State is only a temporary thing and ...
» "WHEN THERE IS PLENTY OF WINE, sorrow and worry ta...
» "I KNOW WHAT GIRLS WANT, I KNOW WHAT THEY LIKE, th...
» Pete Carroll Is Brilliant